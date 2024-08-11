女戰神張雅琴願望 「台灣在奧運得到應有尊重和公平對待」

拿下金牌，林郁婷（右）與教練曾自強歡喜慶祝。（記者陳志曲攝）

〔記者林南谷／台北報導〕「台灣拳后」林郁婷凌晨在巴黎奧運以5:0輾壓20歲波蘭新秀賽琳梅塔（Julia Szeremeta），替台灣再拿一金同時頂住性別爭議紛擾，賽前年代新聞台《年代晚報》當家主播、「女戰神」張雅琴賽前鐵口直斷：「林郁婷一定會贏！」

昨晚張雅琴在《雅琴看世界》英文版評論，搶先以全英文藉著《台灣奧運拳擊金牌得主與性別議題》為題力挺林郁婷，她說，林郁婷在巴黎奧運決賽中奪下金牌，台灣民眾為此感到興奮和欣喜，「她不僅贏得了比賽，而且在性別爭議之戰中取得勝利。」

林郁婷（左二）與其他得獎者開心自拍。（記者陳志曲攝）

張雅琴說，台灣在奧運會上從未受到公平對待，「由於中國的壓力，台灣不能以『中華民國』或『台灣』名義參賽，也不能展示國旗或演奏國歌。」她表示，當王齊麟和李洋奪下奧運男子羽球雙打金牌，升起的旗幟是中華台北旗，而不是台灣國旗。

張雅琴也氣憤表示，連台灣民眾在比賽現場舉的布條，都被強行拿走了，對此，她也做了以下評論：

1、林郁婷性別爭議是對台灣的打壓，「可惜的是，應該顯示運動精神的奧運會上，台灣卻被迫承受來自中國的壓力。」

2、林郁婷不僅獲得金牌，而且在反對性別歧視的鬥爭中取得了勝利。

民眾進場為林郁婷加油。（記者陳志曲攝）

最後，張雅琴衷心盼望，希望有一天，台灣能在奧運會上得到應有的尊重和公平對待。

張雅琴《雅琴看世界》英文版評論全文：

“Taiwan’s Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist and the Gender Issues”

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting clinched the gold medal in the Paris Olympic finals on Sunday! People across Taiwan are thrilled and ecstatic about it.

She not only won the match but also triumphed in the battle over the gender controversy.

I think to question Lin’s gender is utterly absurd because she was identified as female at birth in Taiwan.

Here are some points:

A. Lin Yu-ting has participated in six world championships over the past years without any gender issues. However, the International Boxing Association （IBA） raised questions about her gender and revoked her bronze medal in 2023.

But the International Olympic Committee （IOC） refuted that the disqualification of Lin from Taiwan and Khelif from Algeria was based on ‘misleading information.’

B. In Taiwan, when you are born, if you are male, your ID number starts with a ‘1,’ and if you are female, your ID number starts with a ‘2.’

Lin Yu-ting was identified as female at birth, so her ID number starts with a ‘2.’

Back then, when she was just a baby, who would have thought that she would join the Olympic boxing competition?

She couldn’t possibly have registered her gender as female instead of male at birth.

In the Paris Olympics, the IOC supported Lin Yu-ting’s eligibility, but why does the IBA continue to attack her? Personally, I see two possible reasons:

First, There may be a grudge between the IOC and the IBA.

The IOC banned the IBA from organizing boxing events in 2019 due to financial mismanagement and corruption, so the IBA might intentionally try to disrupt the Paris Olympics.

Second, It could be an attempt to suppress Taiwan to please China.

C. I was shocked that the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN actually brought up the gender issues at the UN! I think this matter has been politicized to an incredibly absurd degree.

D. I believe that the controversy surrounding Lin Yu-ting’s gender is far from a simple issue.

It could be a form of media warfare aimed at suppressing Taiwan.

And who is behind this media warfare? Is it an effort to appease China? ~These questions require further investigation.

In fact, Taiwan has never been treated fairly in the Olympics. Due to pressure from China, Taiwan cannot participate under the name ‘Republic of China’ or Taiwan, nor can it display its national flag or play its national anthem.

So when Taiwan Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang won the Olympic gold medal in men’s badminton doubles, the flag raised was the Chinese Taipei flag, not Taiwan’s national flag.

In this picture, you can see: （小板雙分）on the left is the Republic of China （Taiwan） national flag, and on the right is the Chinese Taipei flag.

I can’t believe that even the banners that Taiwanese people were holding were forcibly taken away!

Here are my comments:

The controversy over Lin Yu-ting’s gender is a form of suppression against Taiwan.

I regret that, in the Olympics , where the spirit of sportsmanship should prevail, Taiwan has been forced to withstand pressure from China.

Lin Yu-ting not only won the Gold medal but also triumphed in the war against gender discrimination.

I hope that one day, Taiwan will gain the respect and fair treatment it deserves in the Olympic Games.

