林郁婷（紅衣）今（11）日凌晨在巴黎奧運拳擊女子57公斤級擊敗波蘭選手，拿下金牌。（記者陳志曲攝）

〔記者林南谷／台北報導〕28歲「台灣拳后」林郁婷兌現承諾，扛住國人期待，凌晨在巴黎奧運以5:0輾壓20歲波蘭新秀賽琳梅塔（Julia Szeremeta），替台灣再拿一金也頂住性別爭議紛擾，完成「金牌大滿貫」，年代新聞台《年代晚報》當家主播張雅琴賽前就鐵口直斷：「林郁婷一定會贏！」

張雅琴10日晚間在林郁婷金牌戰開打前，寫了全英文《雅琴看世界》英文版評論林郁婷會奪冠，女戰神激動說：「我從來沒有寫那麼長，但是因為太複雜了，要寫給老外看。」因她賽前認為，林郁婷一定會贏。

台灣拳后林郁婷凌晨為我國拿下巴黎奧運第二面金牌。（記者陳志曲攝）

張雅琴說，林郁婷不僅贏得比賽，而且在性別爭議之戰中取得勝利，她並認為外界質疑林郁婷性別是非常荒謬的，「因她在台灣出生時，就被認定為女性。」張雅琴的論述如下：

1、林郁婷參加過6屆世界錦標賽，沒有任何性別議題，但國際拳擊協會（IBA）對她性別提出質疑，並在2023年撤銷她的銅牌。

不過國際奧委會（IOC）反駁稱，取消林郁婷和阿爾及利亞選手哈利夫的參賽資格是「誤導性訊息」。

2、在台灣出生時，如果你是男性，你的身分證號碼以「1」開頭，如果是女性，你的身分證號碼以「2」開頭。

林郁婷出生時就是女性，所以身分證號碼以「2」開頭。

當年，當她還是個嬰兒時，誰會想到她會參加奧運拳擊比賽？她不可能在出生時將自己的性別登記為女性而不是男性。

3、俄羅斯駐聯合國副大使居然提出了性別問題，這件事已經被政治化到了令人難以置信的荒謬程度。

4、圍繞林郁婷性別的爭議不是一個簡單的問題，「這可能是一種在壓制台灣的媒體戰。」

林郁婷拿下金牌，粉絲開心慶祝。（記者陳志曲攝）

張雅琴最後認為，這場媒體戰的幕後黑手是誰？是為了安撫中國嗎？她表示，這些問題都需要進一步調查。

張雅琴《雅琴看世界》英文版評論

“Taiwan’s Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist and the Gender Issues”

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting clinched the gold medal in the Paris Olympic finals on Sunday! People across Taiwan are thrilled and ecstatic about it.

She not only won the match but also triumphed in the battle over the gender controversy.

I think to question Lin’s gender is utterly absurd because she was identified as female at birth in Taiwan.

Here are some points:

A. Lin Yu-ting has participated in six world championships over the past years without any gender issues. However, the International Boxing Association （IBA） raised questions about her gender and revoked her bronze medal in 2023.

But the International Olympic Committee （IOC） refuted that the disqualification of Lin from Taiwan and Khelif from Algeria was based on ‘misleading information.’

B. In Taiwan, when you are born, if you are male, your ID number starts with a ‘1,’ and if you are female, your ID number starts with a ‘2.’

Lin Yu-ting was identified as female at birth, so her ID number starts with a ‘2.’

Back then, when she was just a baby, who would have thought that she would join the Olympic boxing competition?

She couldn’t possibly have registered her gender as female instead of male at birth.

In the Paris Olympics, the IOC supported Lin Yu-ting’s eligibility, but why does the IBA continue to attack her? Personally, I see two possible reasons:

First, There may be a grudge between the IOC and the IBA.

The IOC banned the IBA from organizing boxing events in 2019 due to financial mismanagement and corruption, so the IBA might intentionally try to disrupt the Paris Olympics.

Second, It could be an attempt to suppress Taiwan to please China.

C. I was shocked that the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN actually brought up the gender issues at the UN! I think this matter has been politicized to an incredibly absurd degree.

D. I believe that the controversy surrounding Lin Yu-ting’s gender is far from a simple issue.

It could be a form of media warfare aimed at suppressing Taiwan.

And who is behind this media warfare? Is it an effort to appease China? ~These questions require further investigation.

