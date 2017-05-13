（影音）林奕含父母4發聲明引用女神卡卡歌詞 句句是洋蔥

林奕含的媽媽與哥哥昨搭高鐵回台南，面對詢問，並未多說什麼。（記者吳俊鋒攝）

〔記者賀靜賢／台北報導〕女作家林奕含父母昨天將女兒骨灰帶回台南，今天第4度發聲明，並引用女神卡卡描述校園性侵害的名曲《Till It Happens To You 》其中三句：直到你親身經歷、直到你感同深受、否則你不會懂我的痛，令人難過。

女神卡卡因為有過相關經驗，過去一直為以自身影響力為受到性侵害的女孩發聲，林家父母則選用此曲來表達他們的沉痛。



《Till It Happens To You 》歌詞：

You tell me it gets better, it gets better in time

You say I'll pull myself together, pull it together

You'll be fine

Tell me what the hell do you know

What do you know

Tell me how the hell could you know

How could you know

'Til it happens to you, you don't know

How it feels

How it feels

'Til it happens to you, you won't know

It won't be real

No it won't be real

Won't know how it feels

You tell me hold your head up

Hold your head up and be strong

'Cause when you fall, you gotta get up

You gotta get up and move on



《Till It Happens To You 》影音：〈影片取自YouTube，如遭移除敬請見諒〉