限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁 > 婉君推

（影音）林奕含父母4發聲明引用女神卡卡歌詞 句句是洋蔥

2017/05/13 14:54

林奕含的媽媽與哥哥昨搭高鐵回台南，面對詢問，並未多說什麼。（記者吳俊鋒攝）

〔記者賀靜賢／台北報導〕女作家林奕含父母昨天將女兒骨灰帶回台南，今天第4度發聲明，並引用女神卡卡描述校園性侵害的名曲《Till It Happens To You 》其中三句：直到你親身經歷、直到你感同深受、否則你不會懂我的痛，令人難過。

女神卡卡因為有過相關經驗，過去一直為以自身影響力為受到性侵害的女孩發聲，林家父母則選用此曲來表達他們的沉痛。


《Till It Happens To You 》歌詞

You tell me it gets better, it gets better in time
You say I'll pull myself together, pull it together
You'll be fine
Tell me what the hell do you know
What do you know
Tell me how the hell could you know
How could you know
'Til it happens to you, you don't know
How it feels
How it feels
'Til it happens to you, you won't know
It won't be real
No it won't be real
Won't know how it feels
You tell me hold your head up
Hold your head up and be strong
'Cause when you fall, you gotta get up
You gotta get up and move on


《Till It Happens To You 》影音：〈影片取自YouTube，如遭移除敬請見諒〉

相關新聞

推薦新聞
李亞萍想豬哥亮淚崩「那夜他們父子來按鈴大哭...」 李亞萍想豬哥亮淚崩「那夜他們父子來按鈴大哭...」
2017/05/13 06:15
女星下海被鯊魚狠咬影片 真相竟是...！ 女星下海被鯊魚狠咬影片 真相竟是...！
2017/05/13 07:33
驚！蔡琴取消安可 竟坐輪椅退場 驚！蔡琴取消安可 竟坐輪椅退場
2017/05/13 07:13
袁惟仁離婚欠債擺爛 陸元琪直播遭債主狂討錢 袁惟仁離婚欠債擺爛 陸元琪直播遭債主狂討錢
2017/05/13 09:08
鄧佳華喇妹遭公審 瘦子嗆：找白癡罵才邪惡 鄧佳華喇妹遭公審 瘦子嗆：找白癡罵才邪惡
2017/05/13 10:55
港星全裸大戰蟑螂 自爆酒後情緒高漲 港星全裸大戰蟑螂 自爆酒後情緒高漲
2017/05/13 07:31
50歲關淑怡再進警局 正式被控恐嚇及襲擊 50歲關淑怡再進警局 正式被控恐嚇及襲擊
2017/05/13 07:19
鼓鼓突襲五月天休息室 大師兄無縫接話有默契 鼓鼓突襲五月天休息室 大師兄無縫接話有默契
2017/05/13 06:00
陳奕迅寵妻無極限 徐濠縈樂收珠寶禮物 陳奕迅寵妻無極限 徐濠縈樂收珠寶禮物
2017/05/13 07:37
豬哥亮今晨病情新進度！身體不適房內猛咳 豬哥亮今晨病情新進度！身體不適房內猛咳
2017/05/13 11:10
強尼戴普94狂！遭保鑣強行架走也硬要簽名 強尼戴普94狂！遭保鑣強行架走也硬要簽名
2017/05/13 12:02
（專訪）遭性侵角色最虐心 林依晨現在最想演「她」！ （專訪）遭性侵角色最虐心 林依晨現在最想演「她」！
2017/05/13 09:10
關之琳晉升設計師 隨興穿睡衣跑趴 關之琳晉升設計師 隨興穿睡衣跑趴
2017/05/13 07:27
強尼戴普想建議年輕時的自己 「馬上退出這行」 強尼戴普想建議年輕時的自己 「馬上退出這行」
2017/05/13 08:48
大島優子撇洩春光 網友一口咬定乳首激凸惹 大島優子撇洩春光 網友一口咬定乳首激凸惹
2017/05/13 14:02
最強E奶女優Kuso《你的名字》 AV新作大玩綑縛 最強E奶女優Kuso《你的名字》 AV新作大玩綑縛
2017/05/13 12:55
超猛！AV女優搞直播 1次爽賺7位數 超猛！AV女優搞直播 1次爽賺7位數
2017/05/13 14:08
女星三年沒開工 拿不出家用自覺「好羞恥」 女星三年沒開工 拿不出家用自覺「好羞恥」
2017/05/13 12:51
阿湯哥巴黎忙拍新片 前妻在附近爽與影帝新歡約會 阿湯哥巴黎忙拍新片 前妻在附近爽與影帝新歡約會
2017/05/13 10:04
（影音）林奕含父母4發聲明引用女神卡卡歌詞 句句是洋蔥 （影音）林奕含父母4發聲明引用女神卡卡歌詞 句句是洋蔥
2017/05/13 14:54
自由娛樂頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.