與超正愛女挑戰皮拉提斯 席維斯史特龍直呼吃不消

Brutal! Working out with my daughter doing Pilates… Oh my God. This is like going the distance with Clubber Lang and Drago before breakfast!! This is an amazing workout but definitely not for the faint of heart. I've lifted weights I have boxed, wrestled, Track and field, played football and many other sports… But this workout pushes you to the limit… And beyond! @sophiastallone

A video posted by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:33pm PST